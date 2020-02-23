4-star OL signee gives the latest ahead of summer enrollment

John Williams became one of the first commitments in Clemson’s 2020 class when he pledged to the Tigers in September 2018. Now, the four-star offensive lineman from Creekview High School in Canton, Ga., is just a few months away from arriving on campus to begin his college career.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Williams as he gets ready to enroll in June.

“I’m 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds right now,” he said. “I’m working hard in the weight room to keep getting stronger and continue to improve my field work every day.”

After Williams signed with Dabo Swinney’s program in December, Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell made an in-home visit with Williams and his family in January.

“It was a great visit,” Williams said. “It’s always good to see them and to be able to sit down with them. They came in the morning and they sat down with me and my family and we talked about my family’s home life, what we like to do, etc.”

What has Williams been hearing from Caldwell as he prepares to join the offensive line corps this summer?

“About how it’s going to be a great time,” Williams said, “and that he is excited about our (2020) class.”

A two-time first-team all-state selection at Creekview, Williams expects to play multiple positions on the O-line for the Tigers.

“I’ll be playing guard and tackle throughout my time at Clemson,” he said.

Williams is eagerly awaiting the start of his college career and looks forward to joining the Clemson Family on campus soon.

“I’m really excited!” he said. “I’m ready to get on campus and be with my family. This has been my dream for years and I can’t wait to enjoy every second of it.”

Williams is considered a four-star prospect by both Rivals and ESPN. He is one of six offensive line signees in the Clemson class of 2020, along with Trent Howard, Mitchell Mayes, Walker Parks, Paul Tchio and Bryn Tucker.

Mayes, Tchio and Tucker all enrolled at Clemson in January.

