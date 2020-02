GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Clemson Insider traveled to Dudley High School on Monday to visit with five-star defensive tackle Payton Page, one of the Tigers’ top targets in the 2021 class regardless of position.

Page gave the latest on his recruitment and went in-depth on Clemson, North Carolina, decision timing, visit plans and much more. Watch our interview with the elite DT on TCITV:

