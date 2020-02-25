Monte Lee gets fired up at question about South Carolina series

Clemson head coach Monte Lee got fired up at a question about the South Carolina series.
Coach Lee was asked if the series felt different with neither team ranked.
If you ask Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley five-star defensive tackle Payton Page for the biggest reason why Clemson is one of his top schools, he will say it’s because of the way the Tigers make him feel when (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee, Davis Sharpe and Kier Meredith discuss the Tigers loss to East Tennessee State Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV: (…)
For the first time this year, Clemson’s pitching struggled. The Tigers allowed a season-high five runs and 14 hits as East Tennessee State beat them 5-3 Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. It (…)
Clemson stormed back to tie the game in the third inning. Pierce Gallo started the bottom of the third with his first hit as a Tiger. With one out Kier Meredith beat out an infield single advancing Gallo to (…)
Clemson battles East Tennessee State Tuesday afternoon at Doug Kingmsore Stadium. Taylor previews the game in this edition of First Pitch. https://youtu.be/A971z6aJH5I
Payton Page is one of the best players Steven Davis has been around in his two decades as a coach at Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. The Clemson Insider visited Dudley on Monday to see Page as part of (…)
No surprise, but Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins feels he is the top receiver in an NFL Draft pool that could have as many as five wide receivers taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Right now, (…)
While the recruiting process has been fun for Payton Page, the five-star defensive tackle from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley admits he is getting a bit stressed out as he tries to make one of the biggest (…)
When James Skalski failed to make All-ACC last season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not happy about it. “I’m not sure how Skalski didn’t make it,” Swinney said back in December. “He’s (…)
The last time we saw Derion Kendrick and the Clemson cornerbacks, they were getting lit up by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for a national championship game record 463 yards and (…)