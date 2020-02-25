Monte Lee gets fired up at question about South Carolina series

Monte Lee gets fired up at question about South Carolina series

Baseball

Monte Lee gets fired up at question about South Carolina series

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clemson head coach Monte Lee got fired up at a question about the South Carolina series.

Coach Lee was asked if the series felt different with neither team ranked.

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home