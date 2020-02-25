Tuesday postgame report East Tennessee State

Tuesday postgame report East Tennessee State

Baseball

Tuesday postgame report East Tennessee State

By 58 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson head coach Monte Lee, Davis Sharpe and Kier Meredith discuss the Tigers loss to East Tennessee State Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV:

Baseball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home