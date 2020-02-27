Bart Boatwright's Day 1 Spring Practice Photo Gallery No. 2

Football

Clemson hit the practice fields for the first day of spring practice on Wednesday.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action.

Check out some great shots from practice in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery from day one.

