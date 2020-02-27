Talented Georgia QB would love to play for a coach like Swinney

The state of Georgia produces Division I quarterbacks on an annual basis and one future college football signal-caller from the Peach State is Robbie Roper, a rising junior from Kell High School in Marietta.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect is receiving early interest from a number of Power Five programs and expects offers to start rolling in when he hits the camp circuit this summer.

“Still no offers yet but I think once I go to camps this summer that should change,” he said.

Clemson is among the many schools that Roper is planning to camp and showcase his talent at.

“Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Auburn, Tennessee, South Caroluna, University of North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Wake Forest,” he listed.

Roper also intends to make an unofficial visit to Clemson prior to participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“Definitely planning on coming for a visit in spring,” he said.

Roper was invited to attend Clemson’s game against Wofford last November and came away impressed by the facilities as well as his overall experience on campus around Swinney and his staff.

“It’s a great program with a great staff,” he said. “I think the age of the hard-nosed coaches is coming to an end. I know I would love to play for a players’ coach, someone like Swinney or (LSU head coach Ed) Orgeron. Tigertown has the best facilities of any of the schools I have visited and I visited about 15 schools last year.”

Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, NC State and Georgia Tech are just some of the schools he has checked out, and he has several more visits in the works.

“I plan on visiting Clemson, Auburn, South Carolina, NC State and Liberty,” he said.

Roper transferred to Kell following his sophomore season at Woodstock (Ga.) High School in 2019.

“I am a tall, athletic QB,” he said, describing himself as a player. “I am a dual-threat quarterback and love to run the ball almost as much as throwing. I like to think I am a student of the game and enjoy the prep work like watching film and practice.”

