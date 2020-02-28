Lee talks about special night as Tigers down Gamecocks 7-1

COLUMBIA — It was not perfect night for Clemson in Columbia on Friday, but it was pretty close. The Tigers hit three 2-run home runs and got a flawless pitching performance from starter Sam Weatherly as (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson continued to pour it on the sixth inning on rival South Carolina. Kier Meredith hit a bomb over the South Carolina bullpen in the top of the sixth inning to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. (…)
Clemson softball won a shootout Friday night as Valerie Cagle hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the 7th to give the Tigers an 8-7 victory over the university of Virginia. This was the first conference (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson extended its lead on South Carolina in the fifth inning at Founders Park in Columbia. The Tigers got a two-run home run from Davis Sharpe to left centerfield to extend the Tigers’ lead to (…)
COLUMBIA — Clemson got on top of rival South Carolina in the top of the fourth inning. Right fielder Dylan Brewer launched a bomb to right field for a two-run home run, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Brewer’s (…)
Clemson held its second practice of the spring on Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. The media was allowed to watch the first six periods of the practice. The Tigers again practiced in helmets, (…)
Fifteen players from Clemson’s top-ranked 2020 recruiting class hit the field again on Friday for the Tigers’ second day of spring practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. Check out some great (…)
Clemson took the field Friday in its first week of spring football practice in the Poe Indoor Facility. The media was allowed to watch the first six periods of practice for observations as the team (…)
The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were (…)