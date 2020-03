COLUMBIA — Clemson head coach Monte Lee and pitcher Davis Sharpe spoke with the media following the Tigers’ 8-5 loss to rival South Carolina Saturday at Segra Park in Columbia.

After the game, Lee appeared irritated in the postgame press conference. The Tigers’ skipper said he was going to use the two and a half-hour bus drive to think about what he was going to say to his team when they got back to Clemson.