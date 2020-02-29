Photo Gallery: Clemson 7, South Carolina 1

Baseball

COLUMBIA — Clemson had a no-hitter going into the ninth inning and used three home runs to whip South Carolina, 7-1, Friday night at Founder’s Park in Columbia.

Check out some action from the Tigers’ win over the Gamecocks in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

