Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson wins series over South Carolina

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson wins series over South Carolina

Baseball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson wins series over South Carolina

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Clemson defeated South Carolina 5-2 to win the series over the Gamecocks.

Check out some great pictures from Sunday’s win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery!

Baseball, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

reply
9hr

Clemson took advantage of a rocky first inning for South Carolina starter Brannon Jordan and scored the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly from Bryar Hawkins to take a 1-0 lead. Elijah Henderson (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home