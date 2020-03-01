What recruiting rankings tell us about the Clemson-Notre Dame game

The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were ranked as recruits versus where the projected starters for their opponents were ranked.

In this article, we break down Clemson’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 7. Below is a rundown of the projected starters for both teams, as it stands now, and their high school star ratings and prospect rankings according to the 247Sports Composite:

Clemson offense:

LT – Jackson Carman (5-star, No. 17 national, No. 2 OT)

LG – Matt Bockhorst (4-star, No. 240 national, No. 17 OG)

C – Cade Stewart (3-star, No. 2021 national, No. 163 OT)

RG – Will Putnam (4-star, No. 101 national, No. 5 OG)

RT – Jordan McFadden (3-star, No. 819 national, No. 66 OT)

TE – Braden Galloway (3-star, No. 858 national, No. 41 TE)

WR – Joseph Ngata (4-star, No. 52 national, No. 9 WR)

QB – Trevor Lawrence (5-star, No. 1 national, No. 1 QB)

RB – Travis Etienne (4-star, No. 213 national, No. 15 RB)

WR – Justyn Ross (4-star, No. 45 national, No. 7 WR)

WR – Amari Rodgers (4-star, No. 117 national, No. 16 WR)

Clemson defense:

DE – Justin Foster (4-star, No. 156 national, No. 11 WDE)

DT – Tyler Davis (4-star, No. 137 national, No. 12 DT)

DT – Nyles Pinckney (4-star, No. 327 national, No. 34 DT)

DE – Xavier Thomas (5-star, No. 3 national, No. 1 SDE)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (4-star, No. 210 national, No. 15 OLB)

MLB – James Skalski (3-star, No. 680 national, No. 44 OLB)

WLB – Baylon Spector (3-star, No. 609 national, No. 45 S)

CB – Derion Kendrick (5-star, No. 26 national, No. 4 WR)

SS – Lannden Zanders (3-star, No. 781 national, No. 61 S)

FS – Nolan Turner (NR)

CB – Mario Goodrich (4-star, No. 114 national, No. 4 ATH)

Notre Dame offense:

QB – Ian Book (3-star, No. 517 national, No. 20 PRO)

RB – Jafar Armstrong (3-star, No. 471 national, No. 69 WR)

LT – Liam Eichenberg (4-star, No. 80 national, No. 7 OT)

LG – Aaron Banks (4-star, No. 166 national, No. 17 OT)

C – Jarrett Patterson (4-star, No. 369 national, No. 25 OT)

RG – Tommy Kraemer (5-star, No. 26 national, No. 3 OT)

RT – Robert Hainsey (4-star, No. 84 national, No. 5 OG)

TE – Brock Wright (4-star, No. 71 national, No. 2 TE)

WR – Braden Lenzy (4-star, No. 215 national, No. 10 ATH)

WR – Lawrence Keys (4-star, No. 286 national, No. 47 WR)

WR – Kevin Austin (4-star, No. 82 national, No. 14 WR)

Notre Dame defense:

DE – Adetokunbo Ogundeji (3-star, No. 652 national, No. 40 WDE)

DE – Daelin Hayes (4-star, No. 133 national, No. 10 OLB)

DT – Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (3-star, No. 472 national, No. 18 SDE)

NT – Kurt Hinish (3-star, No. 519 national, No. 42 DT)

MLB – Drew White (3-star, No. 977 national, No. 41 ILB)

ROVER – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (3-star, No. 456 national, No. 31 ATH)

BUCK – Jordan Genmark Heath (3-star, No. 554 national, No. 39 S)

CB – Shawn Crawford (4-star, No. 112 national, No. 14 CB)

SS – Isaiah Pryor (4-star, No. 63 national, No. 8 S)

FS – Kyle Hamilton (4-star, No. 60 national, No. 5 S)

CB – TaRiq Bracy (3-star, No. 434 national, No. 30 ATH)

Notes:

On paper, Notre Dame is easily one of the most talented teams Clemson will face during the 2020 regular season. Notre Dame’s projected starting lineups consist of 12 former four-star prospects, one former five-star prospect (right guard Tommy Kraemer), seven former top-100 national prospects and nine former top-150 national prospects. Clemson, meanwhile, has 11 former four-star prospects, four former five-star prospects, six former top-100 national prospects and 10 former top-150 national prospects among its projected starters. So, the two teams appear to be evenly matched on paper, making the marquee showdown on Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC look like it will be a competitive affair. Clemson is 2-0 against Notre Dame under Dabo Swinney, but the Irish have the talent to present the Tigers with a big challenge in South Bend.

**All ratings/rankings according to the 247Sports Composite

