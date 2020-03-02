Spring Practice Day 4: Defensive notebook

Spring Practice Day 4: Defensive notebook

Feature

Spring Practice Day 4: Defensive notebook

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson held its fourth practice of the spring on Monday, which also happened to be the first day in full pads as well. The media was allowed to watch the first five periods of practice. Here are a couple of notes we observed from the defensive side of the ball. LINK

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home