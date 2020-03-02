Tigers land in college baseball poll

Following its series win over rival South Carolina this past weekend, the Clemson baseball program finds itself ranked in one of the major college baseball polls on Monday.

Clemson (9-2) debuted at No. 23 in the Baseball America Top 25 rankings on Monday. Last week represented the first time since 2010 that neither Clemson or South Carolina was ranked in one of the major polls coming into the series.

The Tigers clinched their fifth series victory in six years over the Gamecocks with a 5-2 win on Sunday in Game 3 of the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Baseball America Top 25 poll

  1. Florida
  2. Texas Tech
  3. Vanderbilt
  4. Georgia
  5. UCLA
  6. Miami
  7. Louisville
  8. Arizona State
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Michigan
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Mississippi State
  13. Arkansas
  14. Florida State
  15. NC State
  16. Duke
  17. Long Beach State
  18. Tennessee
  19. Central Florida
  20. LSU
  21. Dallas Baptist
  22. Texas Christian
  23. Clemson
  24. Auburn
  25. East Carolina

