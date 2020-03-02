What recruiting rankings tell us about the Clemson-Wake Forest game

The Clemson Insider thought it would be interesting to analyze the matchups on Clemson’s 2020 schedule from a recruiting standpoint by going back and looking at where the Tigers’ projected starters were ranked as recruits versus where the projected starters for their opponents were ranked.

In this article, we break down Clemson’s game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Nov. 21. Below is a rundown of the projected starters for both teams, as it stands now, and their high school star ratings and prospect rankings according to the 247Sports Composite:

Clemson offense:

LT – Jackson Carman (5-star, No. 17 national, No. 2 OT)

LG – Matt Bockhorst (4-star, No. 240 national, No. 17 OG)

C – Cade Stewart (3-star, No. 2021 national, No. 163 OT)

RG – Will Putnam (4-star, No. 101 national, No. 5 OG)

RT – Jordan McFadden (3-star, No. 819 national, No. 66 OT)

TE – Braden Galloway (3-star, No. 858 national, No. 41 TE)

WR – Joseph Ngata (4-star, No. 52 national, No. 9 WR)

QB – Trevor Lawrence (5-star, No. 1 national, No. 1 QB)

RB – Travis Etienne (4-star, No. 213 national, No. 15 RB)

WR – Justyn Ross (4-star, No. 45 national, No. 7 WR)

WR – Amari Rodgers (4-star, No. 117 national, No. 16 WR)

Clemson defense:

DE – Justin Foster (4-star, No. 156 national, No. 11 WDE)

DT – Tyler Davis (4-star, No. 137 national, No. 12 DT)

DT – Nyles Pinckney (4-star, No. 327 national, No. 34 DT)

DE – Xavier Thomas (5-star, No. 3 national, No. 1 SDE)

SLB/NB – Mike Jones Jr. (4-star, No. 210 national, No. 15 OLB)

MLB – James Skalski (3-star, No. 680 national, No. 44 OLB)

WLB – Baylon Spector (3-star, No. 609 national, No. 45 S)

CB – Derion Kendrick (5-star, No. 26 national, No. 4 WR)

SS – Lannden Zanders (3-star, No. 781 national, No. 61 S)

FS – Nolan Turner (NR)

CB – Mario Goodrich (4-star, No. 114 national, No. 4 ATH)

Wake Forest offense:

QB – Sam Hartman (3-star, No. 767 national, No. 32 PRO)

RB – Kenneth Walker (3-star, No. 2164 national, No. 143 RB)

WR – Sage Surratt (3-star, No. 1190 national, No. 164 WR)

WR – Jaquarii Roberson (3-star, No. 1393 national, No. 193 WR)

WR – Donavon Greene (4-star, No. 271 national, No. 39 WR)

TE – Brandon Chapman (3-star, No. 989 national, No. 51 TE)

LT – Zach Tom (3-star, No. 1593 national, No. 150 OT)

LG – Sean Maginn (2-star, No. 2260 national, No. 105 OG)

C – Michael Jurgens (3-star, No. 964 national, No. 40 OG)

RG – Terrance Davis (4-star, No. 74 national, No. 3 OG)

RT – Je’Vionte’ Nash (3-star, No. 1328 national, No. 76 OG)

Wake Forest defense:

DE – Carlos Basham (3-star, No. 1698 national, No. 97 WDE)

NT – Sulaiman Kamara (3-star, No. 407 national, No. 41 DT)

DT – Tyler Williams (3-star, No. 1572 national, No. 93 DT)

DE – Ja’Corey Johns (3-star, No. 1192 national, No. 46 ILB)

BUCK – Ja’Cquez Williams (3-star, No. 1974 national, No. 283 WR)

MIKE – Ryan Smenda (3-star, No. 1124 national, No. 41 ILB)

ROV – Luke Masterson (3-star, No. 1620 national, No. 107 S)

CB – Isaiah Essissima (3-star, No. 1365 national, No. 134 CB)

FS – Trey Rucker (3-star, No. 1214 national, No. 101 S)

SS – Coby Davis (3-star, No. 1558 national, No. 163 CB)

CB – Ja’Sir Taylor (3-star, No. 1900 national, No. 132 ATH)

Notes:

There is unsurprisingly a stark contrast in the talent of Clemson and Wake Forest’s projected starters, at least on paper, with the Demon Deacons only having a pair of former four-star prospects and no former five-stars as opposed to the Tigers’ 11 former four-star prospects and four former five-stars. Wake Forest has one former top-100 national recruit in offensive guard Terrance Davis, a graduate transfer from Maryland, while only one other projected Demon Deacon starter was a top-300 national recruit (wide receiver Donavon Greene, No. 271 national). Most of Wake’s projected starters were ranked outside of the top 1,000 players in the country as recruits. Clemson, meanwhile, has six former top-100 national prospects and 10 former top-150 national recruits among its projected starters. The Tigers have beaten the Demon Deacons by at least 49 points in each of the last two years, and based on the recruiting rankings, another blowout victory may be in store for Clemson on the road against Wake Forest in 2020.

**All ratings/rankings according to the 247Sports Composite

