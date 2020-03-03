Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

Who are some of the headliners expected to visit Clemson for Junior Day this weekend? Has the light bulb gone off for Xavier Thomas? What is the latest on a top-75 basketball prospect that visited Clemson for the FSU game? Some more intel from Clemson’s spring practice. All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.