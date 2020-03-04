Swinney wants Bresee to be DT before making him next utility player

When Clemson signed Bryan Bresee back in December, Dabo Swinney said the 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive linemen reminded him a lot of three-time All-American Christian Wilkins.

Prior to the national championship game in January, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates said Bresee was the most physically ready freshman he has ever seen and could understand the Wilkins’ comparison.

Like Wilkins, Bresee can do it all on the defensive line. He can play the three-technique. He can play nose tackle and he can play defensive end, if need be. He is also athletic enough to help on offense and special teams, as well. There is a reason why he was the nation’s No. 1 player coming out of high school.

However, as good as he thinks Bresee can be, Swinney does not want to put the cart before the horse. The Clemson head coach wants his star pupil to first learn his role on the defensive front before they start using him as a utility player such as Wilkins was.

“Eventually, when he learns how to play, when he learns the system,” Swinney said when asked how Bresee can be used in so many different ways. “Until you really know what you are doing, it is hard to be the best version of yourself. So, he is just kind of trying to learn right now. In due time, at some point, he is definitely the guy I will throw a pass to, will hand it to, play special teams, play three technique, play nose, could probably get by with him playing some end if we had to.

“I think, as he goes through his career and really grows, there is a lot that you can do with him.”

But until then, the Tigers will settle for Bresee being a defensive tackle or nose tackle and will go from there. Clemson will practice for the fifth time this spring this afternoon at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

