Tigers roll to easy victory over Charlotte

Thanks to Marissa Guimbarda’s two-run single in the first inning, Clemson ran away with Game 2 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Charlotte with an 11-2 victory at the Clemson Softball Stadium in Clemson.

After getting on the board first, the Tigers continued their dominant play into the bottom of the second with seven RBIs and four hits. It all started when Arielle Oda drew the walk with the bases loaded for one RBI, Valorie Cagle continued the momentum soon after with a two RBI single, and Guimbarda hit a three-run homer, her 10th of the year, to finish out the scoring in the second.

“The second inning, the biggest thing I thought was that we got the bases loaded and Oda drew the walk,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said. “That was a full count battling every pitch and drew the walk and I just think that opened up the flood gates for our team.”

The Tigers (16-7) continued to bring the heat versus the 49ers, tacking on two more runs in the third, lifting the score to 11-0.

Charlotte answered with two runs scored in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers in time. Clemson eventually came away with their second win of the day thanks to the mercy rule in the fifth, earning their eighth straight win of the season and eleventh win at home.

Pitcher Emma Whitfield earned the complete game win in the circle for the Tigers.

“It’s pretty special honestly,” Rittman said. “In a first year program, I knew we had some talent and I knew we had a lot of offensive strengths. The big uncertainties was our pitching and our defense and I certainly think our pitching has done well and improved as the season has gone on here. Defense is still a work in progress, but we’ve been hitting the ball really well and that takes a lot of pressure off of the defense and pitchers when you score a lot of runs. Eight games, I didn’t even know it was eight games, that’s pretty special and we’re just looking forward to another ACC series and looking for the next win against Pitt hopefully.”

Clemson softball returns to the Clemson softball stadium in Clemson on Friday versus the University of Pittsburgh for game one of the team’s second ACC weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.