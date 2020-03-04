Tigers rally to beat Charlotte for 7th straight win

With no outs, MK Bonamy hit a flare to left centerfield in the bottom of the sixth inning to score pinch runner Arielle Oda for the go-ahead run as Clemson rallied for a 5-2 victory over Charlotte Wednesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at the Clemson Softball Stadium in Clemson.

Later in the sixth inning, catcher JoJo Hyatt doubled down the leftfield line with two outs to score two more runs, clinching the victory. The win was the Tigers’ seventh straight as they improved to 15-7 overall.

Clemson trailed the 49ers 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning when Marissa Guimbarda homered to right centerfield. The ball hit the road behind the stadium and bounced into the moat in front of the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

Guimbarda’s bomb traveled 240 feet. It was her ninth home run of the season and the seventh she hit to tie or give the Tigers the lead.

The junior also had an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to score Grace Mattimore, which gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead at the time.

Guimbarda, who was 3-for-3 on the day, started the sixth with a base hit to right field. Hannah Goodwin then doubled over the head of the right fielder to move pinch runner Oda to third base. On the next pitch, Bonamy flared the ball to left to put the Tigers up 3-2.

Hyatt’s double to left scored pinch runner Carlee Shannon and Goodwin for a 5-2 lead.

Pitcher Logan Caymol earned the complete game victory in the circle for the Tigers. The freshman gave up two runs on four hits and had nine strikeouts. She walked just two batters.

Mattimore went 2-for-3 at the plate to help Clemson win its seventh straight game. Game 2 followed 30 minutes after Game 1.

–photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications