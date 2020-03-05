Florida QB on Clemson: ‘It’s my favorite place on earth’

One talented young quarterback on Clemson’s radar is Will Prichard, a rising sophomore from The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect visited Clemson last summer and plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this coming June, while he also wants to make another unofficial visit to campus before then.

“I’m going to try to get a visit set up before then,” he said, “but I have to see when the dead period is and if I have time to with our spring practice coming up in less than two months.”

Florida, Duke, NC State, Illinois, Appalachian State and Charlotte are among other schools showing early interest in Prichard, who visited Tennessee this past weekend and is planning several upcoming college trips.

“I have Charlotte, Florida and Illinois set up,” he said. “But I’m going to be trying to go to NC State again and I’m going to try to get to Duke and Appalachian State.”

Clemson is slow to offer recruits and especially patient when it comes to pulling the trigger on quarterback offers. But Prichard looks forward to getting back on campus this summer to showcase his talent at the Swinney Camp and hopes to one day earn an offer from the Tigers.

According to Prichard, the Tigers would be “by far in [his] top 3” if they decide to offer in the future.

“It’s my favorite place on earth,” he said, “and there is a reason why they are getting so many commits because they treat you like you’re already a part of the team.”

In seven games as a freshman last season, Prichard threw for 516 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a couple of scores.

