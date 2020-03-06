It’s all starting to slow down for Henry

The game is starting to slow down for defensive end K.J. Henry.

Now in his third year in the Clemson program, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end says he understands his role a lot better. He is more confident in what he is doing. He is starting to read different things and reacting much faster to what offenses are doing.

“I have grown with my [football] IQ,” he said. “That has been the great part.”

After redshirting in 2018, Henry said everything was coming at him fast last spring. Each play and each rep was fast, so he spent a lot of time absorbing the information, trying to understand what he was supposed to do on each play, as opposed to reacting to what the offense was doing.

Now, it is starting to all come together. Henry understands his assignments much better and is reacting to what is going on around him.

“It kind of goes back to the backfield sets,” he said. “I am finally getting to read the offense and add on whatever play Coach [Brent Venables] is calling. It is all starting to come together.”

Henry said his goal this spring is to come to work each day and control what he can control, having an attack mindset and just trying to improve on the things the coaches want him to get better at.

“Really, I think, coming into my third year, and what I have realized, is that it starts with a mindset. That is really what I have been trying to focus on. Just every day coming out with the right mindset,” he said. “Obviously, knowing everybody’s days are numbered in the grand scheme of things, so attacking each day and just trying to get better each day.”

Last season, Henry played in all 15 games as a reserve defensive end for the Tigers. He finished with 22 tackles, but 4.5 of those were tackles for loss. Two of those tackles behind the line were sacks. He also knocked down three pass and had three quarterback pressures.

“Obviously, it is a week-to-week scheme, but that kind of goes back to the mindset thing,” Henry said. “If I don’t have confidence in myself then I will not have made any plays. So, definitely the growth through the season, from beginning to end, my confidence grew in me. My teammates got more confidence in me and that helped me play a lot better too.

“I think with my confidence, that determines how you play and how fast you play. All of those things.”

