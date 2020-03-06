Tigers rally only to blow it at the end

Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe made a runner in the lane with 15 seconds to play Friday to lift the Yellow Jackets to a 65-62 victory over Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Tevin Mack missed a long three-pointer as time expired that would have tied the game for Clemson. Mack also missed a three-pointer with 11.7 seconds left that could have given the Tigers the lead, but it hit the front of the rim and fell short.

“That was a tough one. We let one get away there at the end,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said.

With the loss, the Tigers fell to 15-15 overall and 9-11 in the ACC. Friday was Clemson’s final regular season game.

Friday was Tech’s final game of the season due to NCAA probation. Georgia Tech (17-14, 11-9 ACC) dropped the appeal of its postseason ban by the NCAA last week and it will not play in next week’s ACC Tournament.

The Tigers finished the game 1-for-11 in the final 2:40. The Yellow Jackets ended the game with a 6-0 run. Clemson had a 59-50 lead with 5:15 to play in the game.

Clemson now waits to see who it will play in next week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Tigers will be the No. 8 seed in next week’s ACC Tournament.

The Tigers were led by Tevin Mack’s 19 points, while Aamir Simms scored 12 points and had eight rebounds. Devoe led Georgia Tech with 20 points and six rebounds.

Tech led by 11 points at halftime, 39-28, but Clemson used a 20-5 run to start the second half and then found itself with a 59-50 lead when Tech scored 16 of the game’s last 19 points.