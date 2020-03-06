Trio of Tigers named to All-ACC Academic Team

A trio of Clemson University men’s basketball student-athletes, Aamir Simms, John Newman III and Hunter Tyson earned All-ACC Academic Team recognition for their performance on the court and in the classroom this season, announced today by Commissioner John Swofford.

To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a 3.00 cumulative average during his academic year. The award is based 60.0 percent on academic achievement and 40.0 percent on athletic accomplishment.

This is Simms’ second time being recognized (2018-19) and the first recognition for Newman and Tyson.

Simms leads the team in scoring (13.0 points per game), rebounding (7.1 rebounds per game) and blocks (23). Newman is third on the team in scoring (9.7 points per game) and third in rebounding (4.0 rebounds per game). Tyson is averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

— courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications