Battle for QB2 heating up in Clemson’s camp

There is no doubt who Clemson’s No. 1 quarterback is on the roster. Trevor Lawrence has already led the Tigers to one national championship and led them back to the title game this past year.

As Clemson hits the back half of spring practice on Saturday, the competition to be Lawrence’s backup is heating up a little bit.

Redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh came into the spring as the No. 2 guy and he currently is still sitting there. But right on his heels is true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, who was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 2 overall recruit in the 2020 class.

On Friday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei did not come to Clemson to be content as the third-string quarterback.

“He is going to compete every single day. He is just a natural,” Swinney said. “It is going to be very competitive, and Taisun is the same way.”

Phommachanh redshirt last season after playing in three games. Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter told The Clemson Insider prior to the national championship in January he saw Phommachanh make great progress since he enrolled at Clemson in January of 2019.

“When he came in, in the spring, no quarterback that comes in right away has confidence because they’re trying to learn the system and they’re trying to figure it out,” Streeter said. “As the spring went on, he got better and better, and he then he made a tremendous amount of improvement over the summer and just felt more and more comfortable with the system and understanding the system. And then this fall has been an awesome year for him.

“Didn’t get nearly as many reps, other than in preseason camp, and when he did get his reps in practice and in games, he really took advantage of them and I think he really learned a lot of stuff this fall. I really believe that by having guys like Trevor and Chase Brice in front of him, it was really good for him to learn under those guys and see how they go into the meetings and how they learn and how they take notes and things like that. So just a ton of improvement, and I’m very, very pleased with where he is.”

Swinney saw his growth as well and says Phommachanh is a completely different guy than he was this time last year.

However, that’s not going to scare Uiagalelei off. He did not become the nation’s top quarterback recruit because he was scared of a little competition.

“D.J. is as advertised,” Swinney said. “He is who he is. He is here because he is a great talent, but he is also a great competitor. So, there ain’t nobody out here that is not going to show up and compete every single day. And that is what has happened.”

