Clemson storms back in front

Clemson regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an 8-4 lead. The Tigers scored the four runs on three hits and an error.

Chad Fairey started the frame with a leadoff single and Adam Hackenberg was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Bo Majkowski grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that advanced Fairey to third with two outs.

Sam Hall popped up to the second basemen in the outfield grass for what looked like the third out, but Luke Gold dropped the ball, allowing Fairey to score and Hall to reach second on an error to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.

Dylan Brewer followed with a walk and Hall advanced to third on a wild pitch to put runners in the corners with two outs. Elijah Henderson took full advantage of the Boston College mistake with a two-run double down the third base line to put Clemson up 7-4. Kier Meredith added another run on the next at bat with an RBI single that scored Henderson and gave the Tigers an 8-4 lead after four.