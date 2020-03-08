Tigers fall to Pitt, ending ten game win streak

Clemson’s ten game winning streak was snapped Sunday as Pittsburgh defeated Clemson 8-2 at Clemson Softball Stadium in Clemson.

Ending their ten game winning streak and thirteen straight at home, Clemson moves to 18-8 overall with a 5-1 ACC record. Pitt improves to 7-11 overall with a 2-4 ACC record.

With the loss, Clemson is now 13-2 at home this season.

“We didn’t play well enough in any aspect of the game to win,” said Clemson head coach John Rittman. “Hitting, defense and base running. And in this conference if you don’t play well in those areas you’re obviously going to get beat.”

Getting the Tigers going, Cammy Pereira hit a lead off single to start the bottom of the first inning. Moments later, Grace Mattimore stepped up and sent a double down the left field line, putting her and Pereira in scoring position. This allowed Valerie Calge an RBI ground out, followed by a Marissa Guimbarda sac fly, scoring both Pereira and Mattimore and giving Clemson an early 2-0 lead.

This was as much as Clemson would score though, as the Tigers bats went cold after the first inning.

After a strong first three innings out of Clemson pitcher Logan Caymol, the Panthers bats caught fire in the fourth. Walking her first, Caymol then allowed back to back singles loading the bases for Pitt. Pinch hitting for the Panthers, Sarah Seamans then stepped up and hit a grand slam to left field, giving Pitt a 4-2 lead.

“We just got behind hitters,” said Rittman. “We had a couple of defensive plays that we probably should have made and we just didn’t make anything happen the rest of the day on offense.”

Their inning wouldn’t end there, as the Panthers continued their strong hitting. Following a double, Pitt’s Katlyn Pavlick homered down the left field line scoring another two and extending the Panthers lead further.

The Panthers bats stayed hot heading into the fifth inning and Clemson had no response. Replacing Caymol, Emma Whitfiled faced similar problems in the circle for the Tigers. Leading off the fifth for the Panthers, Kaitlyn Kruger took Whitfield deep to left field for another Pitt homerun, extending their lead 7-2.

Pitt would add one more in the sixth inning off of a sacrifice bunt by Hunter Levesque, as the Panthers defeated the Tigers 8-2.

“I never like losing,” said Rittman. “I’d like to have a winning streak the rest of the year. Our goal is to win every game we play when we step on the field and when we don’t it’s a disappointment. We’re a young team and we’re going to find a way to bounce back and brush this off.”

The Tigers will travel to Georgia Tech next weekend for a three game series with the Yellow Jackets. Game one will be Friday, March 13th at 2 p.m.