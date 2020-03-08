What They Are Saying: Recruits on Junior Day visit to Clemson

A bunch of top prospects made their way to Clemson on Saturday for its junior day.

Check out what some of those recruits had to say on Twitter following their experience in Tigertown:

thank you clemson university for a great visit, be back real soon.. #ALLIN 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/9WzMgUDenD — barrett carter (@bcsznn) March 8, 2020

Do it for the people that doubt me and still do… ⭐️ #Blessed #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/7eMfa41Qay — Dakota Mitchell⁹ (@RockOutNine) March 8, 2020

#Clemson No. 1 for Florida DB following Junior Day visit https://t.co/WnAxRkGYRs — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) March 8, 2020

@d_rucker22 @ClemsonFB @DemetricDWarren @GodbyAthletics Deshawn Rucker 2021 DB very talented player from Godby High School he is the only DB in Tallahassee offered by Clemson. Details about his visit can be read on https://t.co/zRCvSyVXAb @ZBlostein247 @DomoSportsGroup pic.twitter.com/fXQFHFNmPw — harrison smith (@harrison2121) March 8, 2020

Big thanks to @ClemsonFB and @OLCoachCaldwell for the great time on Saturday, can’t wait to come back. pic.twitter.com/oGTLVSmZT3 — Jaydon Collins (@JaydonSCollins) March 8, 2020