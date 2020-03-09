Tigers have attention of Tallahassee DB after junior day visit

Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby cornerback/safety De’Shawn Rucker was among a handful of defensive back prospects that Clemson hosted during its junior day event on Saturday.

Rucker (5-11, 170) told The Clemson Insider last week that he had “high expectations” for his first ever visit to Clemson, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

“The visit was amazing,” Rucker said to TCI afterward. “Got to meet with the coaching staff I’ve been texting with and more. Really got a feel of what Clemson has to offer other than football needs and I loved it.”

Rucker cited the time he spent around Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as the best part of his experience on campus.

“The highlight of the visit was the meeting with Coach Dabo,” Rucker said. “He showed the growth and development of Clemson and how he brought the school to the top.”

Rucker, who received an offer from Clemson in mid-February, was able to speak with most of the defensive coaching staff while on campus.

“They really told me how much it meant to them that I was there and hope I have a great time,” Rucker said of what he heard from the coaches in general.

Rucker’s offer list has grown rapidly since he picked up his first Power Five offer from Virginia Tech on Jan. 11, with schools such as Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville and Maryland all throwing their hats in the ring along with Clemson.

It is still relatively early in Rucker’s recruiting process, and he doesn’t have an official group of top schools at this time, but the Tigers undoubtedly made a great impression on him during Saturday’s visit.

“I haven’t really made a list,” he said, “but they’ve got my attention.”

Rucker’s commitment timing is fluid and he may not make his decision as soon as he had hoped.

“My goal was the summer,” he said, “but it may get pushed back to early fall.”

Rucker said he doesn’t have any other visits set up right now. He was accompanied on his trip to Clemson by a high school teammate, 2022 cornerback Kajuan Banks, and one of his seven-on-seven teammates, 2022 quarterback Jacurri Brown.

