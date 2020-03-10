ACC sets limits to post-game media interviews at men’s tournament

Though the Atlantic Coast Conference still plans to host its men’s basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum this week, despite the growing concerns of the coronavirus, the conference is taking extra precautions with its student athletes when it comes to post-game interviews.

For years, the ACC has allowed credentialed media to interview players and coaches in the teams’ locker rooms after each game. The conference told credential media on Tuesday they are limiting the media’s access to selected players, following the regular press conference, to a designated area in the arena.

Earlier in the day, the conference released a statement saying the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will go on as planned.

The below proactive and response measures are currently in place:

Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas:

Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse;

Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building:

Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.

As an extra precaution, postgame media availability will be altered for this year’s tournament. In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office.