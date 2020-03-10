ACC Tournament will go on as planned  

Despite the recent concerns surrounding the coronavirus the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it will host its annual men’s basketball tournament as planned, according to a release issued by the conference Tuesday afternoon.

“After consultation with local and state health authorities, including the Governor and his medical staff, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum,” the statement said. “As was outlined by the Governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings. We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans.”

Clemson, the No. 8 seed, will play No. 9 Miami Wednesday at noon in the second-round of the ACC Tournament.

The below proactive and response measures are currently in place:

Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas:

Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse;

Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building;

Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.

As an extra precaution, postgame media availability will be altered for this year’s tournament. In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office.”