Clemson got 12 hits, including two home runs and 5 RBIs from Davis Sharpe in a 12-0 victory over Presbyterian College Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore in Clemson.

Thanks to the blowout win, Clemson was able to clear the bench and get players in the game that have not played very much this season.

Watch Lee’s one-on-one with The Clemson Insider, as well as TCI’s interview with Sharpe and pitcher Jackson Lindley on TCITV.