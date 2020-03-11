ACC Tournament to be completed without fans

ACC Tournament to be completed without fans

Basketball

ACC Tournament to be completed without fans

By 49 minutes ago

By: |

The ACC released a statement about changes to the games of the ACC Tournament starting Thursday.

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

Basketball

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

In the bottom of the second, Clemson struck first on an RBI single to left field by James Parker that scored Bryar Hawkins and gave it a 1-0. Hawkins led off the inning with a single to left after battling (…)

reply
19hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sixty-six times Clemson has played in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Men’s Basketball Tournament and 66 times it has left the game’s most prestigious conference tournament (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home