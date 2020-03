GREENSBORO, NC — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell on the court at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro after the ACC Tournament was cancelled on Thursday.

Brownell was not surprised at the decision and talked about the emotions of his team once they received the news. Brownell also talked about how he talked with a couple of players earlier in the day to see if any players had concerns about playing.