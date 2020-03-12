Clemson on ACC's decision to suspend spring sporting events

On Thursday the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.
The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.
Clemson athletics released a statement in full support of the ACC’s decision.
“Clemson athletics fully supports the ACC statement as we look to create a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. We understand that this decision has many implications on the Clemson athletic landscape, but is in the best interest of our community. We will have more information on ticketing and other operational issues in the coming days. The department will continue to engage in conversations on this issue and provide updates as available.”
When Clemson head coach Brad Brownell informed his team on Thursday the 2020 ACC Basketball Tournament had been cancelled due to mounting concern over the coronavirus, the players were naturally emotional (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Thursday’s Clemson Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice facility in Clemson. Swinney was asked about his former players that worked out, (…)
Just minutes before the Clemson’s quarterfinal game with Florida State on Thursday was to tip off, the ACC cancelled the ACC Tournament. Here is the statement from the ACC: “Following additional consultation (…)
GRENESBORO, N.C. — Al-Amir Dawes was a little anxious about playing in Wednesday’s second-round game at the ACC Tournament. The freshman from New Jersey grew up watching the tournament and wondered what it (…)
Clemson once again found a way to win in a close game with a 3-2 walk-off walk win over Winthrop in eleven innings on Wednesday. The No. 19 Tigers overcame a 2-1 deficit with a run in the bottom of the (…)