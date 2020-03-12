Clemson on ACC's decision to suspend spring sporting events

On Thursday the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.

The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.

Clemson athletics released a statement in full support of the ACC’s decision.

“Clemson athletics fully supports the ACC statement as we look to create a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. We understand that this decision has many implications on the Clemson athletic landscape, but is in the best interest of our community. We will have more information on ticketing and other operational issues in the coming days. The department will continue to engage in conversations on this issue and provide updates as available.”