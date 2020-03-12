NCAA cancels remaining winter, spring championships

The NCAA released on Twitter Thursday that it has canceled the remaining winter and spring championships, including the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
The NCAA’s statement is below.
The NCAA released on Twitter Thursday that it has canceled the remaining winter and spring championships, including the NCAA Basketball Tournament.
The NCAA’s statement is below.
On Thursday the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships (…)
Until further notice, the Atlantic Coast Conference suspended all athletic competition and practices, including spring football practice. The league, which canceled its men’s tournament earlier on (…)
When Clemson head coach Brad Brownell informed his team on Thursday the 2020 ACC Basketball Tournament had been cancelled due to mounting concern over the coronavirus, the players were naturally emotional (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media following Thursday’s Clemson Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice facility in Clemson. Swinney was asked about his former players that worked out, (…)
GREENSBORO, NC — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell on the court at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro after the ACC Tournament was cancelled on Thursday. (…)
Just minutes before the Clemson’s quarterfinal game with Florida State on Thursday was to tip off, the ACC cancelled the ACC Tournament. Here is the statement from the ACC: “Following additional consultation (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clemson guard John Newman III had a big performance in front of his hometown crowd in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. The Greensboro native scored 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting (…)
GRENESBORO, N.C. — Al-Amir Dawes was a little anxious about playing in Wednesday’s second-round game at the ACC Tournament. The freshman from New Jersey grew up watching the tournament and wondered what it (…)
Last weekend, Clemson played host to a couple of top quarterback prospects in the 2022 class including Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes dual-threat Jacurri Brown. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound rising junior with (…)
Clemson once again found a way to win in a close game with a 3-2 walk-off walk win over Winthrop in eleven innings on Wednesday. The No. 19 Tigers overcame a 2-1 deficit with a run in the bottom of the (…)