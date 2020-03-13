March Madness takes on a new meaning

In a period of less than 24 hours, the COVID-19 Virus, other wise known as the coronavirus disease, stopped the sports world. It all started with the NBA suspending its season on Wednesday night after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

And then like a line of dominoes, one by one other professional leagues and major college conferences started to cancel events and postseason basketball tournaments. By six o’clock on Thursday night, the NCAA cancelled all of its winter and spring championships.

All of a sudden, March Madness took on a brand-new meaning.

“It has kind of been that way like every day there is something,” Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said. “So, I am not surprised. I think everybody is just kind of really being very precautious and really just trying to get control of it.”

Just after the Clemson Football Program conclude its annual Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility on Thursday, Clemson University announced classes will be held on online for its students at least through March 30. The Atlantic Coast Conference then followed by suspending all athletic competition and all practices until further notice.

In other words, Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday was the last sporting event of any kind on the Clemson campus or by any Clemson sport until the league decides it is safe to put its student athletes back on the playing fields or courts.

The ACC’s suspension of competition and practices until further notice means Clemson’s Annual Orange & White Spring Football Game is in jeopardy of not being played on April 4 at Memorial Stadium.

Swinney understands the dilemma the ACC and other leagues are in, and he, like Clemson Athletics, totally supports the ACC’s decision.

“The weather will hopefully change and that will hopefully help as well. But I think everybody is just trying to do their part to stamp it out,” he said.

