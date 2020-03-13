Wallace confident he showed off his skills to the NFL

Former Clemson safety K’Von Wallace was pleased with what he showcased at Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

With NFL Scouts, general managers and head coaches on hand representing all 32 teams, Wallace feels like he added to his already good performance from the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

What was important for you to do today?

“I wanted to showcase my tremendous ball skills. Showcase I can go out there and play any position. Showcase my hands, may feet, my quickness in and out of breaks. I felt smooth. I felt confident. I felt relaxed. I just wanted to show that I can perform when the lights are on.”

What has this process been like for you?

“It has been awesome. I dreamed about being here and being in this position. Being at Pro Day, I remember last year thinking, ‘I am going to be here one day.’ I dreamed about being at the combine and this process. I just felt how good of a player I am that I am very thankful, and this is very humbling. I am excited for what’s next for sure.”

Did you get a chance to meet with NFL teams and if so who?

“There are a lot of teams, but I think we are supposed to keep that confidential. I can’t say too more on that one.”

What was the NFL Combine like for you?

“You dream about going to the combine, but when you get there you don’t realize how stressed (you get). You start to grow grey hairs. It is definitely mind boggling to know that you messed up or you mistimed your 40. Just the smallest things, you know can exploit you in a good way and a bad way. I felt like, again, I was relaxed. I kept my poise and I performed well when the lights were on for sure.”

What were some of the conversations like with NFL teams?

“I enjoyed talking to every team. Just being in the same room with these head coaches and general managers. I look at them as celebrities. To be there and talking to those guys and them telling me how they see me in their system and what can I do for their team, weather that is at nickel or at safety, blitzing and all these different thing they talk about with my ability. It is definitely a blessing for sure.”

