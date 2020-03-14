Cervenka on how long Clemson's win streak will last over South Carolina

Clemson’s Gage Cervenka never lost to South Carolina. We caught up with Cervenka after Pro Day and asked him about how long he thinks the Tigers’ win streak will continue over the Gamecocks.
Clemson’s Gage Cervenka never lost to South Carolina. We caught up with Cervenka after Pro Day and asked him about how long he thinks the Tigers’ win streak will continue over the Gamecocks.
While Tee Higgins was surprised to hear NFL scouts and general managers were impressed with his 40-time, his former college coach was not surprised. Higgins ran a 4.54 and 4.56 on his two 40-yard dash (…)
When he got done with Pro Day on Thursday, former Clemson safety Denzel Johnson kept getting one thing said to him from the 32 NFL scouts that were on hand for the Tigers’ annual event at the Poe (…)
Clemson is showing interest in Ahmari Huggins, one of the Palmetto State’s top prospects, and hosted him for the Charlotte game at Death Valley last September. The class of 2021 wide receiver from (…)
Wednesday I spent the day at the Greensboro Coliseum where I planned to watch Clemson battle Florida State in the ACC Tournament. The day certainly didn’t go as I expected. A look back at a day I’ll never (…)
Before the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA came down with an official announcement about competition of the winter and spring sports, in wake of the COVID-19 Virus, No. 19 Clemson defeated (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton wanted to use Clemson’s Pro Day to showcase his athleticism and versatile. He was hopeful he accomplished both of those goals. Overall, Overton has spoken with (…)
A Power Five offensive line prospect whose offer list has continued to grow this spring traveled to Clemson this week for his first in-person look at the program. Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy tackle (…)
On Friday, a dead period went into effect for all Division I sports with the NCAA making the decision to suspend both on-campus and off-campus recruiting through at least April 15 due to the coronavirus (…)
Dabo Swinney says Isaiah Simmons dispels the notion there are no unicorns. The former Clemson linebacker can do almost anything. This past season, the Tigers lined Simmons up at five different positions (…)
The Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports. More details to come but this will impact baseball, softball and other spring sports. (…)