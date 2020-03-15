Swinney expects Clemson’s NFL success to continue in 2020 Draft

Since he has been the head coach at Clemson, Dabo Swinney has seen 109 of his former players either drafted or signed to a free agent contract in the NFL. That equates to about 9.9 players per year that get an opportunity to live out their dream.

Of those 109 former Tigers, 87 have actually made an NFL roster or were assigned to a practice squad.

“History shows that if you get the opportunity than you have a chance to make it,” Swinney said.

This past Thursday, 13 Clemson players from the 2019 squad worked out for all 32 NFL Scouts at Clemson’s Pro Day. Of those 13, Swinney is confident at least 10 of them, if not all, will get an opportunity to make an NFL roster in 2020.

Former safety Isaiah Simmons is leading the way, most think his name will be called within the top 10 picks, possibly in the top 5. Former cornerback A.J. Terrell also seemed to lock down a first-round pick with his performances at the scouting combine last month, as well as what he was able to showcase at Clemson’s Pro Day.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick.

“The underwear Olympics are over. So, I think it is just a big relief for all of these guys and to be able to just get back to football,” Swinney said. “Let’s get back to some position work and put [the scouts’] eyes back on the tape because you have to be able to play the game.”

After Simmons, Terrell and Higgins, K’Von Wallace is the next Tiger likely to be drafted. Some think the he improved his draft stock and at worst is a third-round selection. John Simpson and Tanner Muse are also expected to be former Clemson players that could hear their name called on draft weekend.

“We have had 109 guys since I have been the head coach and 80 percent has made it, at least made the practice squad. That is not normal,” Swinney said. “That is pretty rare, especially when you consider 1.7 percent of college players play in the NFL. So, the fact that we have gotten to this point where 109 have gotten a shot, that is pretty cool.

“We are averaging about 10 per year or so that get the chance and we will probably be about the same this year that will get that shot.”

The 2020 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Other for former Tigers who also worked out this past week or at the NFL Scouting Combine last month were Tremayne Anchrum (OT), Gage Cervenka (OG), Denzel Johnson (S), Diondre Overton (WR), Sean Pollard (OL), Chad Smith (LB) and Richard Yeargin (DE).

“I thought they did well and did what they needed to do to solidify an opportunity,” Swinney said. “That is really all you could ask for is to get an opportunity. Very few people get an opportunity to go to that level. I think the great majority of those guys in there are going to get that shot.

“Some will hear their name called in the draft and some will sign as a free agents, but they’ll all get an opportunity.”