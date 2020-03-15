Tigers in top 3 for priority safety target

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety Khari Gee has been a priority target for Clemson ever since he received an offer from the program on Jan. 23.

The Tigers got Gee on campus for their elite junior day two days later and have been in steady contact with him since.

“A good amount,” Gee said of his communication with the staff. “Coach (Brent) Venables and Coach (Mickey) Conn make sure to always stay in touch with me.”

Gee’s father came with him on the junior day visit, so the Tigers are pushing for him to return to campus with his mother so she can check out the school and program too.

“That I gotta come visit again,” Gee said of what the coaches have told him. “And since my mom hasn’t seen the campus, let my mom see Clemson and meet all the coaches.”

Right now, Gee doesn’t know when he will be able to make it back to Clemson as the NCAA has suspended all on-campus and off-campus recruiting until April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As it stands now, Gee feels three schools are recruiting him the hardest.

“LSU, Oregon, Clemson probably,” he said.

On Feb. 25, Gee released a top 10 that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Southern Cal.

Clemson is one of the schools at the front of the pack for Gee, whose decision timing is still up in the air.

“I’m not sure when I am going to make it,” he said. “But Clemson is in my top 3.”

Gee is ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 safety in the country for the 2021 class.

