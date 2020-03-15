With sports shut down, Swinney likes spot Tigers are in

If the Clemson football program does not get another practice in this spring, the Tigers will be okay. At least that is the way head coach Dabo Swinney feels.

The Atlantic Coast Conference suspended all organized gatherings and practices until further notice in hopes in will help contain the spreading of the coronavirus, which has become a global pandemic.

Right now, the sports world is shut down due to the virus. Every major sports organization, including the NBA, NHL, MLS and the NCAA has either canceled all games or at least suspended play for 30 days. The NCAA canceled its annual men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all winter and spring championships.

At Clemson, the students are on spring break, but when they return to Clemson a week from Monday, no one, as of now, knows if campus will be closed or not. This past Thursday, Clemson announced all classes will be conducted online through March 30.

Clemson has also suspended all activities on campus until March 30. With the ACC’s indefinite suspension, it is unlikely the Tigers will get an opportunity to finish spring football practice, as well.

But unlike a lot of schools, Clemson is ahead of the curve in terms of the number of practices. Even if the Tigers do not get to practice again this spring, which seems very likely at this point, Swinney says they are at a good place and will be ready to go once the ACC lifts it suspensions.

“I am really proud of what we have gotten accomplished in nine days,” Swinney said. “I feel really good about where we are right now. I like this team. I like how they are working. There is a good mix. There is a good energy. There is a good vibe. The coaches are doing a great job.

“We just have a lot of talented guys that I know are going to get better because I see the right work ethic and with that there is going to come improvement. They’re coachable as we correct. We had to slow some installation down with the second group. That whole second group are all freshmen, offensive line wise, so they have a lot of work to do, but they are getting better. I’m pleased.”

