Talented Florida athlete feels he would ‘fit right in’ at Clemson

Clemson has been showing interest in Simeon Price, a standout two-way prospect in the 2021 class from West Florida Tech High School in Pensacola, Fla.

Price (6-0, 200) drew a school visit from defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn in January during the contact period and has communicated with both of them as well as cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“They’re about business and they’re straight forward with you,” Price said. “That is very important to me in the recruiting process. So far, I’ve only been in contact with Coach Reed, Venables and Conn. I look forward to getting to know more of the coaching staff.”

Price has been offered as a running back, receiver, cornerback or safety by various schools. The Tigers are looking at him as a versatile defensive back with the ability to play corner, safety and nickelback.

His offer list currently includes schools such as Oklahoma, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Nebraska.

“At the moment I do not have any favorites,” Price said of his recruitment.

Price believes his skillset would translate well to Clemson’s secondary if the Tigers decided to offer him and he had an opportunity to play for them.

“It’d definitely be a top school,” he said. “Their secondary is very versatile and fast. I’d fit right in.”

Price has never visited Clemson but wants to arrange a visit to check out the program.

“Most likely this summer when I can lock in a schedule with the coaches,” he said.

Florida State is the only school Price has been able to visit so far, having gone there in January. He was planning to see a few different schools this spring before the NCAA suspended all recruiting in Division I through April 15 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the time I was working on scheduling visits to Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee,” he said.

