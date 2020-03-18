2 players took advantage of opportunities during Tigers’ limited spring

With Mario Goodman and Andrew Booth injured during spring practices, it meant guys like LeAnthony Williams and Fred Davis got a lot more work in than expected. The extra reps for the two cornerbacks, especially Davis, will only help Clemson’s depth in the fall.

Booth came into the spring still nursing his knee after having surgery in January to clean up some things, while Goodman suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for all nine of the Tigers’ practices. When Derion Kendrick tweaked his hamstring early in spring drills, it left the Tigers practicing with three scholarship corners for a period of time … Sheridan Jones, Williams and Davis.

When Clemson broke for spring break last week, Dabo Swinney listed Williams and Davis as two of his stars during the first nine practices. The head coach said both men took advantage of their opportunities and made sure they were noticed by the coaches.

In what turned out to be the Tigers’ only scrimmage of the spring, Williams recorded an interception.

“He’s had a good nine days, especially with people being down,” Swinney said. “LeAnthony has gotten a ton of work. He’s really gotten a ton of work and has taken advantage of it. I’m proud of him. He made a nice interception today. I think it was the only turnover in the scrimmage.”

Williams, a redshirt junior, was not a total surprise given this his fourth year working with cornerbacks’ coach Mike Reed. And though Davis was highly rated recruit coming out of high school as part of the 2020 class, the coaching staff was not expecting him to flash so early in practice.

“Fred has been one of our bright spots,” Swinney said. “He’s had the same thing as LeAnthony, where he’s getting all kinds of reps. He’s taking advantage of them. He’s long, athletic and we’ve been really pleased with him.”

