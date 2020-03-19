Former Tigers busy in NFL free agency, more to come

So far, the free agency season has been very busy for former Clemson players. In all, since the NFL officially opened the 2020 football season on Monday, there have already been six transactions involving former Tigers and at least two more are likely to come in the coming days and weeks.

It all got started on Monday when former Clemson receiver Deandre Hopkins was traded to Arizona by the Houston Texans. A little more than an hour later, former Tigers’ defensive end Shaq Lawson reached an agreement with the Miami Dolphins, leaving his old team the Buffalo Bills behind.

The #Dolphins are giving Shaq Lawson a 3-year deal worth $30M, source said. A nice payday. https://t.co/PIPFflE67z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

On Tuesday former defensive tackle D.J. Reader parted ways with the Texans, signing a 4-year, $53 million deal with Cincinnati, making him the highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

#Texans defensive tackle DJ Reader is expected to land with the #Bengals on a 4-year, $53M deal, source said. Cincy is in the free agent mix. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Wednesday evening, former linebacker B.J. Goodson found himself a new home, as he signed with the Cleveland Browns. On Thursday, former cornerback Mackensie Alexander signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bengals that has him leaving Minnesota, while former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse also left Minnesota for a new team on Thursday.

The #Browns have a new starting middle linebacker — B.J. Goodson has agreed to terms, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. With Christian Kirksey and Joe Schobert gone, a great fit for Goodson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2020

The #Bengals are signing former #Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander to a one-year, $4 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2020

Kearse signed a one-year deal as well with the Vikings’ NFC North rival Detroit. Reportedly, Kearse’s deal is worth $2.75 million.

The #Lions are signing former #Vikings S Jayron Kearse to a one-year, $2.75 million deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2020

At any time, former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who helped Kansas City win its first Super Bowl title in 50 years in February, could sign. The Chiefs would like to keep Watkins, and he would love to stay there, but it isn’t likely to happen. Watkins came to Kansas City two years ago as a free agent via the Los Angeles Rams.

Watkins former Clemson teammate and current Chief teammate, Bashaud Breeland, is also a free agent. He too wants to resign with the Chiefs after coming on last year. Like Watkins, the cornerback came up big in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV win over San Francisco.

Watkins hauled in five catches for 98 yards, including a 38-yard reception late in the game that set up the winning touchdown, a Damien Williams’ 5-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes with 2:44 to play in the game. Watkins also made a 28-yard reception in the first quarter, the biggest play of the drive, which led to a Mahomes’ 1-yard run with 31 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

Breeland was arguably the Chiefs Most Valuable Defensive Player. The former Tiger led Kansas City with seven tackles, including two for loss. He also broke up one pass, and his second quarter interception allowed the Chiefs to take a 10-3 lead with a Harrison Butker 31-yard field goal with 9:32 to play in the half.

