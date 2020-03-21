Kinard, '82 Tigers slip by '90 team to advance to Sweet 16

Normally around this time in March, by this time on a Saturday night, the first eight games of the second round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament would be wrapping up.

Since we don’t have the tournament this year, The Clemson Insider will continue to have a little fun with it own March Madness in hopes to help our readers forget about, just for a little while, what is going on in the world right now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you read our story on Thursday, you saw a tournament field involving the 64 best Clemson Football teams of all-time. We seeded them and but them in four regions—the West, Midwest, East and South. The top four seeds were the 2018 team (West), 1981 team (South), 2016 team (East) and the 2019 team (Midwest).

Thursday kicked off the tournament and on Saturday we wrapped up a wave of games in the second round. Eight games for the second round were posted on Twitter Saturday morning and the polls stayed open until just after 9 p.m.

The only close contest in Saturday’s second-round games came in the East Region when No. 5 seed, the 1982 Tigers, knocked off No. 4 seed, the 1990 Tigers, with 55-percent of the vote. It was the only game in which the lower seed won.

East Region:

No. 4 1990 Tigers vs. No. 5 1982 Tigers

1990 Tigers led the nation in total defense (219.2 yds) and finished No. 9 in AP Poll.

1982 Tigers won the ACC Championship, won 9 straight games to close the season. Finished No. 8 in AP Poll. #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

The win advances the 1982 Team to next Thursday’s Sweet 16, where it faces the top seed, the 2016 Tigers. The 2016 Tigers, led by Deshaun Watson and company, easily knocked off Woody Dantzler and the 2000 Tigers, who were the No. 8 seed in the East.

The 1982 Tigers finished the 1982 season by winning their last nine games. They were led by safety Terry Kinard, who was the National Defensive Player of the Year in 1982 by CBS Sports, and linebacker Johnny Rembert. On offense, the Tigers were led by a strong running game that featured running backs Cliff Austin, Chuck McSwain and Jeff McCall.

They edged out a 1990 team, which led the nation in total defense, yielding 219.2 yards per game. The Clemson defense that year was led by future pros such as linebacker Levon Kirkland, defensive tackle Chester McGlockton, linebacker Ed McDaniel, cornerback Jerome Henderson, cornerback Dexter Davis and linebacker Wayne Simmons.

Their linebackers were considered the greatest group of linebackers in the country that year. Kirkland was enshrined into the Clemson Ring of Honor at Memorial Stadium last season.

Below are the results from the second round of Clemson Football’s March Madness on TCI. If you would like to comment and participate, visit our message board thread, it is free to sign up. We encourage you to follow and vote on Sunday’s eight second round games. They will be posted Sunday morning just before noon and the polls will be open all day.

Second Round Games (Saturday):

Midwest Region:

No. 1 2018 Tigers vs. No. 9 1958 Tigers

The 2018 national champions were the first team in the modern era of CFB to go 15-0.

1958 Tigers won the ACC Championship and played LSU in the 1959 Sugar Bowl. Finished No. 12 in Final AP Poll. #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

West Region:

No. 4 1988 Tigers vs. No. 5 1991 Tigers

1988 Tigers won the ACC, finished No. 9 in Final AP Poll, beat Oklahoma in Citrus Bowl.

1991 Tigers won the ACC and finished No. 18 in the Final AP Poll. Led the nation in rushing defense (61.1 yds/game). — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

Midwest Region:

No. 3 2017 Tigers vs. No. 11 2009 Tigers

2017 Tigers won the ACC, finished No. 4 in Final AP Poll, finished No. 2 in the country in scoring defense.

2009 Tigers were the first Clemson team to advance to ACC Title Game, finished No. 24 in final AP Poll. #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

East Region:

No. 1 2016 Tigers vs. No. 8 2000 Tigers

2016 Tigers won Clemson's first national title in 35 years. Also won 7 games by 7 points or less.

2000 Tigers started the season 8-0, finished No. 16 in final AP Poll. Averaged 224.0 yds. rushing/game #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

South Region:

No. 2 1948 Tigers vs. No. 10 1995 Tigers

The 1948 Tigers were the first Clemson team to win 10 or more games in a season. Finished No. 11 in AP Poll.

The 1995 Tigers averaged 245.4 yds/game on the ground. Won 5 straight games to close the regular season. #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

South Region:

No. 3 1900 Tigers vs. No. 6 1986 Tigers

1900 Tigers were first Clemson team to go undefeated. Outscored opponents 222-10. Won first conference title.

1986 Tigers won the ACC and finished No. 17 in final AP Poll. Averaged 270.4 rushing yds/game. #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

Midwest Region:

No. 2 2015 Tigers vs. No. 10 2003 Tigers

2015 Tigers were national runner-ups, won the ACC and were the first Clemson team to win 14 games in a season.

2003 Tigers beat No. 3 FSU and No. 6 Tennessee. Also beat rival South Carolina, 63-17. #Clemson — Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) March 21, 2020

