Kinard, '82 Tigers slip by '90 team to advance to Sweet 16

Saturday's second-round games offer little suspense
Normally around this time in March, by this time on a Saturday night, the first eight games of the second round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament would be wrapping up.
Since we don’t have the tournament this year, The Clemson Insider will continue to have a little fun with it own March Madness in hopes to help our readers forget about, just for a little while, what is going on in the world right now with the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you read our story on Thursday, you saw a tournament field involving the 64 best Clemson Football teams of all-time. We seeded them and but them in four regions—the West, Midwest, East and South. The top four seeds were the 2018 team (West), 1981 team (South), 2016 team (East) and the 2019 team (Midwest).
Thursday kicked off the tournament and on Saturday we wrapped up a wave of games in the second round. Eight games for the second round were posted on Twitter Saturday morning and the polls stayed open until just after 9 p.m.
The only close contest in Saturday’s second-round games came in the East Region when No. 5 seed, the 1982 Tigers, knocked off No. 4 seed, the 1990 Tigers, with 55-percent of the vote. It was the only game in which the lower seed won.
The win advances the 1982 Team to next Thursday’s Sweet 16, where it faces the top seed, the 2016 Tigers. The 2016 Tigers, led by Deshaun Watson and company, easily knocked off Woody Dantzler and the 2000 Tigers, who were the No. 8 seed in the East.
The 1982 Tigers finished the 1982 season by winning their last nine games. They were led by safety Terry Kinard, who was the National Defensive Player of the Year in 1982 by CBS Sports, and linebacker Johnny Rembert. On offense, the Tigers were led by a strong running game that featured running backs Cliff Austin, Chuck McSwain and Jeff McCall.
They edged out a 1990 team, which led the nation in total defense, yielding 219.2 yards per game. The Clemson defense that year was led by future pros such as linebacker Levon Kirkland, defensive tackle Chester McGlockton, linebacker Ed McDaniel, cornerback Jerome Henderson, cornerback Dexter Davis and linebacker Wayne Simmons.
Their linebackers were considered the greatest group of linebackers in the country that year. Kirkland was enshrined into the Clemson Ring of Honor at Memorial Stadium last season.
Below are the results from the second round of Clemson Football’s March Madness on TCI. If you would like to comment and participate, visit our message board thread, it is free to sign up. We encourage you to follow and vote on Sunday’s eight second round games. They will be posted Sunday morning just before noon and the polls will be open all day.
Second Round Games (Saturday):
