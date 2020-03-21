Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson pulled the trigger on a pair of scholarship offers this week to prospects in the 2021 class.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here:

Andrew Mukuba, 2021 S, Austin, Texas (Lyndon B. Johnson)

Height, weight: 5-11, 180

Star ratings: 4-star (247Sports); 3-star (Rivals); 4-star (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Thursday, March 19

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Washington State

Mukuba sees action on both sides of the ball for his high school squad at wide receiver and safety but projects to play the latter at the next level. He is ranked as high as the No. 9 safety and No. 198 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports. A unanimous first-team all-district performer as a junior last season, Mukuba recorded 30 catches for 621 yards with 10 touchdowns and was also credited with 22 total tackles (2.0 for loss), two interceptions and a fumble recovery. The two-sport athlete also participates in track and field. Along with Clemson, schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas have all offered Mukuba this year. The Sooners are considered the team to beat right now, though there are a lot of visits he wants to make and he doesn’t appear close to committing anywhere at this time. Expect the Tigers to get him on campus at some point after the NCAA-mandated suspension on in-person recruiting, which runs through at least April 15, is lifted.

Kendal Daniels, 2021 S, Beggs, Okla. (Beggs)

Height, weight: 6-4, 190

Star ratings: 4-star (247Sports); 3-star (Rivals); 3-star (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Thursday, March 19

Other Power Five offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Virginia

Daniels checks in as the No. 4 safety and No. 103 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings for the 2021 class. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is an outstanding basketball player as well. Daniels is a versatile defender who could play strong safety and linebacker in college and even cover receivers on the outside. Oklahoma is viewed as the heavy favorite to ultimately land Daniels, one of the top prospects in the Sooner State regardless of position, as he grew up an Oklahoma fan and has visited Norman numerous times. With that said, Daniels told TCI he is interested in Clemson and plans to give the program a look. While it won’t be easy for any team to pull Daniels out of his state, if the Tigers can get him on campus, then they’ll at least have a chance.

