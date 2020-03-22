Clemson offer ‘really exciting’ for 4-star Oklahoma safety

One of two safety prospects in the 2021 class to receive an offer from Clemson this week was Beggs (Okla.) four-star Kendal Daniels.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Brent Venables informed Daniels of his opportunity to play for the Tigers.

“Coach Venables called me,” Daniels told The Clemson Insider. “I was at a friend’s house so it was really exciting. Like, I mean, it’s Clemson.”

Daniels (6-4, 190) is a versatile defender who could play multiple positions at the next level including safety, linebacker and possibly even some cornerback.

What did Venables tell Daniels he likes about him as a player when they spoke over the phone?

“The way I can move even though I’m a big DB,” Daniels said.

Thus far in 2020, Daniels has also picked up offers from Auburn, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas A&M among others after receiving offers last year from programs such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Daniels grew up an Oklahoma fan and is viewed as a Sooners lean but told TCI he is interested in Clemson and “of course” plans to visit the school at some point.

“I love the fan base,” he said, “and how the players and coaches love to have fun.”

Daniels added that the Tigers stand “pretty high” in his recruitment after pulling the trigger on an offer. He is ranked as high as the No. 4 safety and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

Clemson extended an offer to Austin (Texas) LBJ four-star safety Andrew Mukuba on Thursday as well.

