Tigers in ‘top spot’ with top-100 national recruit

A highly regarded in-state recruit firmly on Clemson’s radar for the class of 2022 received one of his biggest offers yet this weekend.

Mauldin (S.C.) cornerback Jeadyn Lukus picked up an offer from the reigning national champions, LSU, on Friday.

“It felt good,” said Lukus, who is ranked as the No. 12 corner and No. 82 overall prospect in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class. “That was a big offer.”

Lukus (6-2, 175) subsequently added offers from Kentucky and South Carolina on Saturday to go with previous offers from North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State and Florida. The Gators were first to pull the trigger in December.

Clemson has not offered any 2022 prospects to date, but Lukus is garnering interest from the Tigers and drew a school visit from members of the coaching staff during the contact period in January.

Lukus participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, returned to campus as an unofficial visitor for the Florida State game in October and has gotten to know cornerbacks coach Mike Reed on a personal level.

“He’s really cool,” Lukus said. “I’m looking forward to our relationship growing.”

Lukus had scheduled visits to North Carolina and Virginia Tech get cancelled with the NCAA suspending all on-campus and off-campus recruiting until at least April 15 due to COVID-19. However, he plans to reschedule those trips and has a few more in mind that he wants to take after prospects can get back on college campuses.

“I’m going to try to make it to Clemson, LSU, maybe Florida,” he said.

Clemson is already one of Lukus’ favorites early in his recruitment, so the Tigers would instantly become a major contender in his recruitment if they decide to offer in the future.

“I grew up a Clemson fan,” he said, “and they hold a top spot on my list.”

As a sophomore last season, Lukus logged 32 total tackles, including three for loss, along with 10 pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame