Clemson commit likes Tigers' chances with 3 top targets

Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star tight end Jake Briningstool is enjoying life as a Clemson commit and the fact he no longer has to deal with the stress of the recruiting process, knowing his future as a Tiger is secure.

Briningstool (6-6, 215) gave his pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program while on campus for its elite junior day event in late January, choosing the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and many other schools.

“It’s nice to be done and know that I have a place to call home for the next four years,” he said. “It’s also nice to be able to relax and not worry about phone calls or text messages every day.”

Since committing, Briningstool has continued to stay in touch with his future position coach, Danny Pearman, as well as his area recruiter, Lemanski Hall.

“Me and Coach Pearman and Coach Hall have been in good communication,” Briningstool said, “just checking up on each other and making sure we’re both doing well and staying healthy.”

Now that he is on board with the Tigers, Briningstool is trying to help recruit a trio of priority targets to join their talented 2021 class, which currently ranks No. 2 nationally behind Ohio State according to the 247Sports Composite.

“The biggest targets that we’re going after right now are probably (wide receiver) Troy Stellato, (offensive tackle) Tristan Leigh and (offensive tackle) Nolan Rucci,” Briningstool said. “I feel good about our chances with all three of them. Clemson is a special place and there’s nothing else like it, it speaks for itself and I think those guys will recognize that.”

Briningstool is ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2021 class by Rivals (No. 56 overall), ESPN (No. 70) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 79), which considers him the top tight end in his class.

What type of tight end are the Tigers getting in Briningstool?

“I think most people have described me as a pass-catching, versatile tight end who can also get in on the line of scrimmage and block as well as split out wide or H-back,” he said.

Briningstool plans to enroll early at Clemson next January.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame