Lawrence’s focus is to get Tigers back to national title game

This is an interesting off-season for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

On one hand, the Tigers’ starter begins his junior season, with a goal of taking his team to a third straight national championship appearance. On the other hand, he also has the realization that his professional future could be starting a year from now.

It would be understandable if the Clemson quarterback was keeping some of his attention on the NFL Network’s draft coverage. Seeing how other big-name quarterbacks, like Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, are handling the scouting combines, pro day and the scrutiny that comes with the whole draft process as a top prospect.

“I don’t really watch most of the stuff. Through social media I see like the articles or whatever, but I don’t pay too much attention to it,” Lawrence said recently. “I like to pay attention to guys that were here (at Clemson). I will watch them at the combine and obviously when they get drafted, but I don’t pay too much attention.”

Lawrence, who many consider to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, admitted he has thought about his future, but that was before the Tigers began spring practice.

“I think about it a little bit and the possibilities of the future, but especially not now,” he said. “That is something you think about when the season is over. For me, I still have at least one more year, maybe two, so that is still a long way away. You kinda have to start thinking about things, but you also have to be smart. You have to be in the moment and really enjoy it now, too.”

Lawrence is scheduled to graduate in December, which he says will open the door for him to do whatever is in his best interest.

But for at least the next nine to 10 months, his focus is being the best quarterback he can be for the Clemson Tigers and what he hopes is another run at a national championship.

