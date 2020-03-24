Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
Could eligibility decisions and changes to the MLB draft be setting the table for a very special season next year for the Tigers? Could Chase Hunter get a redshirt? Could Jonathan Baehre get a sixth year? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.
If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.
Get your official Clemson gear right here!